55th Annual Appalachian Festival

Appalachian Festival Celebrates 55 Years of Tradition returns to New Richmond, Ohio. Cincinnati's Beloved Mother's Day Weekend Event May 9-10, 2026. Festival hours are Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

New Richmond, OH - Celebrating 55 years of Appalachian heritage, the Appalachian Festival returns to the historic Village of New Richmond on Mother's Day weekend, May 9 and 10, 2026, along Front Street on the scenic Ohio River. A cherished Cincinnati tradition, the festival offers a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of music, crafts, food, and living history.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and flavors of Appalachian culture-from captivating mountain music and lively clogging to the enticing aromas of traditional festival foods. Local and regional artisans line the walkways with handcrafted goods, while the popular Pickin' Porches provide spontaneous musical moments throughout the village.

Along the peaceful riverbanks, guests can pause and enjoy the rich Appalachian storytelling tradition, where talented local storytellers share mountain tales that have been passed down through generations. Storytelling remains a sacred thread of Appalachian culture, weaving together heritage, community, and connection.

The weekend comes alive with rhythmic footsteps as clogging and line dancing fill the air. Festival goers of all experience levels are encouraged to join the fun at the Saturday night Fun Dance; a revived tradition held in the Dance Stage. Let the music guide you for an evening of joyful movement, community spirit, and unforgettable memories.

A highlight of the festival is the Living History Area, an authentic Mountain Village showcasing Appalachian life and trades. Visitors can watch skilled demonstrators at work in blacksmithing, tin smithing, mountain distilling, broom making, soap making, spinning, and more. Guests are also invited to experience the Native American Dance Circle, featuring drumming and traditional dances that honor deep cultural roots.

The weekend concludes on Sunday morning with a Mountain Church Service in the Living History Area, followed by a relaxing stroll along the Ohio River in the historic Village of New Richmond-an ideal way to enjoy spring sunshine and community fellowship.

The Appalachian Festival is fun for the whole family and is the one event you won't want to miss this year. Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with tradition, music, and togetherness.

Want to attend for free? Volunteers are needed!

Volunteers help with parking, setup, teardown, ticket booths, trash collection, and other tasks. Those interested can download a volunteer registration form at www.appalachianfestival.org. Volunteers play a vital role in making this classic, community-giving event possible.

Prices:

General Admission: USD 15.00,

Kids 5 - 17: USD 5.00,

Children under 5: USD 0.00

Category: Festivals

Date and Time: Saturday May 09, 2026 at 10:00 am to Sunday May 10, 2026 at 9:00 pm

Venue details: Front Street, New Richmond, Ohio, 45157, United States

For more information visit appalachianfestival.org