56th Annual Frontier Christmas

56th Annual Frontier Christmas in Old Washington

Celebrate the holidays in the Old Washington Historic District—a historic 1700s village located in Maysville, Kentucky. Handmade arts and crafts vendors line the streets of Old Washington and local shops and museums will be open with holiday activities for all ages.

For more information call (606) 563-2596 or visit on Facebook: 56th Annual Frontier Christmas