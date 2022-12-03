56th Annual Frontier Christmas in Old Washington

Washington Visitors Center 2028 Old Main Street, Old Washington, Kentucky 41056

Celebrate the holidays in the Old Washington Historic District—a historic 1700s village located in Maysville, Kentucky. Handmade arts and crafts vendors line the streets of Old Washington and local shops and museums will be open with holiday activities for all ages.

For more information call (606) 563-2596 or visit on Facebook: 56th Annual Frontier Christmas

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family
