59th Annual Veterans Parade - Madisonville

59th Annual Veterans Parade

The 59th Annual Veterans Parade takes place on November 13th, 2022 at 2 p.m. on Main Street, Madisonville, Kentucky. Stand with thousands of spectators and proudly wave the flag in salute to our veterans. This nationally-recognized parade features marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region.

The parade will honor Purple Hearts recipients. If interested in entering a float, band, ROTC unit, antique vehicles or tractors or any other entry, entry forms can be found at Madisonville City Hall, Chamber of Commerce, VFW on McLeod Lane, American Legion on Legion Drive or vetsparade@yahoo.com.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/57th-annual-veterans-parade