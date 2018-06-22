5K and 1 Fun Walk in Madisonville

5K and 1 1/2 mile Fun Walk in Madisonville

In conjunction with Friday Night Live, the Hopkins County UK Alumni Association will sponsor this 5K and 1 1/2 mile Fun Walk. The race features men's and women's overall awards, short sleeve race shirts to all entrants, and a raffle for 2 UK football tickets and Parking pass.... $5 per chance. The 5K run features a looping course winding through scenic downtown Madisonville.

The pre-registration entry fee is $25 and that deadline is June 19. Race day registration is $30.00.

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/events