5k Run-Walk to Fund Scholarships

Third annual 5k run-walk at Hogan's Fountain with live music at every turn. Prizes given to finishers in many categories.

Cost is $25/person to compete - or - free to watch and listen.

Proceeds used to fund music student scholarships at the Univ of Louisville School of Music. Event sponsor is The Friends of the University of Louisville School of Music, a 501c (3) organization, and The Music School Alumni Council.

For more information call (502) 425-5562 or visit uoflalumni.org/music5K