The 5th Annual CQ Jam for WaterStep will be held at Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille on Saturday, September 9 from 2pm to 11pm.

The fundraiser will benefit WaterStep, a local organization that works to save lives around the world with safe water, and will feature 9 full hours of entertainment, including a performance by “The Gators” with lead singer of The Legacy Platters Lonza Bartlett. The suggested donation is $20 per person.

For more information, call (502) 568-6342 or visit waterstep.org.

