Dogwood Artisan Showcase

🎉 Get Ready to Bloom at the 5th Annual Dogwood Artisan Showcase! 🌸

Shelbyville is springing to life on April 18, 2026, and you’re invited to the ultimate celebration of creativity, community, and Kentucky charm! 🌟

🛍️ Shop Over 100 Artisans & Crafters

From handmade jewelry to rustic home décor, discover treasures crafted with heart by regional artists.

📚 Meet the Minds Behind the Magic

Step into the Writers Pavilion to chat with local authors, hear their stories, and snag signed copies of their books!

🎨 Student Spotlight: Book Cover Contest

Cheer on middle and high school creatives at the Kentuckiana Authors Book Cover Contest Award Ceremony—where imagination takes center stage!

🎈 Family Fun Zone

Kids will love the petting zoo, face painting, balloon artists, and more! It’s a full day of smiles and surprises.

🍽️ Savor the Flavors of Kentucky

Enjoy boutique bites and local delights while supporting the Shelby County Education Foundation!

✨ Celebrate the arts. Empower education. Make memories.

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com