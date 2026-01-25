The 5th Annual Dogwood Artisan Showcase!
to
Shelby County Fairgrounds 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
ArtSpark Productions
Flyer
Dogwood Artisan Showcase
🎉 Get Ready to Bloom at the 5th Annual Dogwood Artisan Showcase! 🌸
Shelbyville is springing to life on April 18, 2026, and you’re invited to the ultimate celebration of creativity, community, and Kentucky charm! 🌟
🛍️ Shop Over 100 Artisans & Crafters
From handmade jewelry to rustic home décor, discover treasures crafted with heart by regional artists.
📚 Meet the Minds Behind the Magic
Step into the Writers Pavilion to chat with local authors, hear their stories, and snag signed copies of their books!
🎨 Student Spotlight: Book Cover Contest
Cheer on middle and high school creatives at the Kentuckiana Authors Book Cover Contest Award Ceremony—where imagination takes center stage!
🎈 Family Fun Zone
Kids will love the petting zoo, face painting, balloon artists, and more! It’s a full day of smiles and surprises.
🍽️ Savor the Flavors of Kentucky
Enjoy boutique bites and local delights while supporting the Shelby County Education Foundation!
✨ Celebrate the arts. Empower education. Make memories.
For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com