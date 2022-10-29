The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Louisville

× Expand Creig Ewing Billy Roach

🎃 Get Your Tickets Now‼️ -> www.crawlwith.us/louisville/halloween#tickets

Click ✅ GOING ✅ So You Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!Join The Event That Keeps Getting Bigger!2019 - 344 Crawlers2020 - COVID2021 - 815 Crawlers2022 - 1000+ People Expected!_______________________________________What You Get:🏆 $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest Entry*🍻 2+ Drinks Or Shots Included With Ticket!🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Cup! (First 400 Check Ins)🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!👍 Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket)📸 Professional Photographers!🔥 Awesome After Parties!🎟️Custom Halloween Badge With Vouchers_______________________________________🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!GREEN VOUCHER: TBDYELLOW VOUCHER: TBDRED VOUCHER: TBD_______________________________________🎃 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🎃FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

🎃 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎃*Venues Subject To Change*

🤡BAXTER’S 942$3 Boo Juice Shots | $3 Well drinks | $3 Bud Light Draft

🦇BIG BAR$6 Frozen Reeces Cup | $6 Frozen Blood Orange Margarita

💀CHILL BAR HIGHLANDSSpecials TBD

🕷️FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE$5 Jamo-Lantern (Jameson, Pumpkin Spice Liqueur, & Apple Cider) | $5 Witches Brew (El Jimador Tequila, Melon Liqueur, Sprite & Grenadine) | 3 for $4 Jello Shots | $3 Rice Kispies w/ Reeses Pieces | $10 Loaded Nachos

🤡HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM$3.50 Fireball | $3.50 Miller Lite | $5 Zombie Shots | $5 Screamsicle Boozy Slushie

🦇O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB$2 Jell-O Shots | $4 Hallowine Sangria | $5 Chili Cheese Dogs

💀MORE VENUES TBA❗Specials Will Be Listed The Week Of The Event!

🎃 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🎃VENUE TBD_______________________________________🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONShttps://www.crawlwith.us/questions_______________________________________100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:👌In the event of cancellation, for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full. No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank. Guaranteed.

For more information call 612-460-0094.