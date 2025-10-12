× Expand The Maples Park 5th Annual Halloweenie Walk

FREE

This annual event is designed for both four-legged and two-legged friends, and dress-up is encouraged for all! Kick off your Halloweenie Walk Pledges today at https://app.99pledges.com/fund/adoptmehal2/addme.

All proceeds will help Adopt Me! continue to place companion animals into loving, committed homes and educate the community to make a positive impact on pet overpopulation. Adopt Me! is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3), organization that relies on grants, adoption fees, & fundraising, like this Halloweenie Walk to cover medical care, food & boarding costs, and other animal-care related expenses.

Come out and enjoy: Adoptable Dog & Puppy Meet & Greet, Treat Stations (candy for the kids, treats for the dogs AND adults in the group, treats for purchase from Tito’s and 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens!), Food Trucks, Face Painting, Music by Wildcat Sounds DJ Services, Duckie Dive, “Passport Walk through the Park” - Enter to win a fun prize! and more!

No entrance fee/donation table will be set up. Will happily accept dog or cat food (Purina Pro Plan or Iams), dog or cat toys, and/or monetary donations.), so come join us to help our 100% all-volunteer Oldham County organization raise funds to assist with the Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Rehoming (through adoption) of homeless, abused, and neglected companion animals.

If you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities, please email mail to: jamiec@adoptmebluegrasspetrescue.com.

For more information, please call (717) 808-1303 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/