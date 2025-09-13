× Expand Mount Vernon - Rockcastle County Tourist Commission 5th Annual Kentucky Food Truck Championship

5th Annual Kentucky Food Truck Championship

Mark your calendars for our 5th Annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship in Renfro Valley, Kentucky on September 13, 2025. We will have over 40 Food Trucks, 30+ Craft Vendors, as well as Beer and Wine Garden. Competitors are judged by a 4 judge panel for overall champion and category winners. Attendees will get the chance to vote for their favorite in the special People’s Choice Award.

Event kicks off at 11:00 AM and goes through 6:00 PM. We are located right off I-75 at Exit 62 (Renfro Valley). You will park at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, located at 2380 Richmond Street, Mt. Vernon, KY. Then walk over the bridge to the RV Park. It is FREE to attend with $5 per vehicle parking fee.

For more information call 606-256-1000.