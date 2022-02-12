The 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl - Louisville
to
O'Shea's Irish Pub 956 Baxter Ave , Louisville, Kentucky 40204
The 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl - Louisville - Don't Miss The Comfiest Crawl Of The Year!
The 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl - Louisville
🦄 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🦄
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
* Green Voucher = Complimentary Drink Or Shot Of Venue Choice *
🐼 CRAWL VENUES & DRINK SPECIALS 4PM - 10PM 🐼
BIG BAR
Specials TBD
FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE
Specials TBD
HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM
Specials TBD
NIRVANA BAR
Specials TBD
NOWHERE BAR LOUISVILLE
Specials TBD
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
Specials TBD
WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB
Specials TBD
😺 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 😺
NOWHERE BAR LOUISVILLE
* Red Voucher = Complimentary Drink Or Shot Of Venue Choice *
SPECIALS WILL BE ADDED WHEN RECEIVED
(TYPICALLY 1-2 WEEKS BEFORE EVENT!)
🐸 FOR MORE EVENT INFO 🐸
Please visit https://www.crawlwith.us
🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫
We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!
*Venues May Have A Limited Capacity. Please Be Respectful Of All Venue/City/State Requests, Rules, and Regulations*
