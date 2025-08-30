5th Annual Shelbyville Fall Art & Craft Show Benefitting Shelby County Animal Shelters

× Expand ArtSpark Productions Fall Flyer

Shelbyville Fall Art & Craft Show Benefitting Shelby County Animal Shelters

We are so excited to announce The 5th Annual Shelbyville Fall Art & Craft Festival!

A two-day event featuring over 150 artists, crafters, music, food trucks from around the region. We will have a children's area featuring a petting zoo, face painters & more!

A fun and dog-friendly event located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com