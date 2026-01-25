× Expand ArtSpark Productions Flyer

The 5th Annual Shelbyville Spring Festival!

Celebrate warmer days ahead by attending our 5th Annual Art and Craft Festival! Artisans will be located inside Floral Hall showcasing beautiful and one-of-a-kind arts and crafts from around the region. Be sure to sample the fantastic food from our Fabulous Food Trucks!

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com