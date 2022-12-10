× Expand Crawl With US The 5th Annual Toys For Tots Bar Crawl - Louisville

The 5th Annual Toys For Tots Bar Crawl - Louisville

🎅 Get Your Tickets Now‼️

Click ✅ GOING ✅ On The Facebook Event ⬇️ So You Don't Miss Updates

Join The Most Giving Crawl Of The Year!

_______________________________________

Get Your Toy Donation, Grab Your Santa, Elf, Reindeer, & Crazy Holiday Costumes And Get Ready To Party!

🎁 Toy Donation Is Strongly Encourage But Not Required - All Toys Are Donated To The Local Toys For Toys Organization.

_______________________________________

What You Get:

🎅 Join The Most Giving Bar Crawl Ever!

🍻 2 Complimentary Drinks Or Shots!

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup! (First 100 Check Ins)

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials!

😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!

👍 Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket)

📸 Professional Photographers!

🔥 Awesome After Parties!

🎟️ Custom Toys For Tots Badge With Vouchers

💝 Helping Donate Toys To Children In Need

_______________________________________

🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️

Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!

GREEN VOUCHER = JELL-O SHOT @ O'SHEA'S IRISH PUB 4PM-8PM

YELLOW VOUCHER = TBA

RED VOUCHER = ANY WELL SHOT @ FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE 10PM-12AM

_______________________________________

🎅 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🎅

O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB

🎅 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎅

BIG BAR

Specials TBD

CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS

Specials TBD

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

$3 Bud Light Draft | $3 Miller Lite Draft

GOODFELLA PIZZERIA

$1 Narragansett Pints | $5 Tinsel Toes (Wheatley, Sour, Cran, Sprite, Luster Dust) | $6 Bourbon Alexander (Benchmark, Cream de Cacao, Heavy Cream, Cherry) | $1 Pepperoni and Cheese Slices

HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM

Specials TBD

O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB

$2 Jell-O Shots | $3 Founders All Day IPA Cans | $4 Santa's Sangria

🎅 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🎅

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

_______________________________________

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE

👌In the event of cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

_______________________________________

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

https://www.crawlwith.us/faq

_______________________________________

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

_______________________________________

🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️

Earn 2 Free Tickets by inviting your Facebook friends to the event. Message us for details: https://www.messenger.com/t/CrawlWithUS

_______________________________________

🐻 Toys For Tots 🐻

All toys collected are donated to the local Toys For Tots organization, and distributed by Toys For Tots.

Cant make the event, but still want to donate here > https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/Default.aspx

Know a child in need, request a toy here > https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/apply-for-toys.aspx

For more information call 612-460-0094.