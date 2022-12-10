The 5th Annual Toys For Tots Bar Crawl - Louisville
O'Shea's Irish Pub 956 Baxter Ave , Louisville, Kentucky 40204
🎅 Get Your Tickets Now‼️
Join The Most Giving Crawl Of The Year!
Get Your Toy Donation, Grab Your Santa, Elf, Reindeer, & Crazy Holiday Costumes And Get Ready To Party!
🎁 Toy Donation Is Strongly Encourage But Not Required - All Toys Are Donated To The Local Toys For Toys Organization.
What You Get:
🎅 Join The Most Giving Bar Crawl Ever!
🍻 2 Complimentary Drinks Or Shots!
🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup! (First 100 Check Ins)
🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials!
😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!
👍 Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket)
📸 Professional Photographers!
🔥 Awesome After Parties!
🎟️ Custom Toys For Tots Badge With Vouchers
💝 Helping Donate Toys To Children In Need
🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️
Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!
GREEN VOUCHER = JELL-O SHOT @ O'SHEA'S IRISH PUB 4PM-8PM
YELLOW VOUCHER = TBA
RED VOUCHER = ANY WELL SHOT @ FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE 10PM-12AM
🎅 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🎅
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
🎅 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎅
BIG BAR
Specials TBD
CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS
Specials TBD
FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE
$3 Bud Light Draft | $3 Miller Lite Draft
GOODFELLA PIZZERIA
$1 Narragansett Pints | $5 Tinsel Toes (Wheatley, Sour, Cran, Sprite, Luster Dust) | $6 Bourbon Alexander (Benchmark, Cream de Cacao, Heavy Cream, Cherry) | $1 Pepperoni and Cheese Slices
HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM
Specials TBD
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
$2 Jell-O Shots | $3 Founders All Day IPA Cans | $4 Santa's Sangria
🎅 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🎅
FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE
100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE
👌In the event of cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
https://www.crawlwith.us/faq
🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫
We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!
🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️
Earn 2 Free Tickets by inviting your Facebook friends to the event.
🐻 Toys For Tots 🐻
All toys collected are donated to the local Toys For Tots organization, and distributed by Toys For Tots.
Cant make the event, but still want to donate here > https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/Default.aspx
Know a child in need, request a toy here > https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/apply-for-toys.aspx
For more information call 612-460-0094.