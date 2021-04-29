× Expand Call for reservations and more information. Join us for a chef-curated six-course prix fixe dinner, celebrating Louisville’s historic Derby.Inviting all ladies and gents for an inspired, chef-curated prix fixe menu offered for three nights at the brand-new Everyday Kitchen. Enjoy a six-course fine dining experience celebrating Louisville’s historic Derby,and indulge in the spirit(s) of the season with specialty cocktails, wine pairings, and a cure-all hangoverkit crafted to get you through the next morning featuring only the finest elixirs and invigorants.Join us on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, April 29 through May 1st, for a six-course prix fixe menuincluding a welcome drink, dinner, and a take-home ‘hangover kit’ with chef-curated cocktails andsnacks. Sommelier-curated wine and cocktail pairings and additional courses available for purchasenight-of. $100++ per person. Call 502.805.7345 for reservations and more information.

6 Courses and a Crown at East Street Market

