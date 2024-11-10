61st Annual Veterans Parade in Madisonville
Downtown Madisonville 15 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
61st Annual Veterans Parade in Madisonville
Join us for Kentucky’s Largest Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 10th, 2024 on Main Street in Madisonville, KY! The parade begins at 2 pm.
Interested in participating? Contact:
AMERICAN LEGION POST 6, located at 856 Legion Dr.
VFW 5480, located at 201 McLeod Ln.
Email vetsparade@yahoo.com.
Info
History, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation