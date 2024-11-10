61st Annual Veterans Parade in Madisonville

Downtown Madisonville 15 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

61st Annual Veterans Parade in Madisonville

Join us for Kentucky’s Largest Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 10th, 2024 on Main Street in Madisonville, KY! The parade begins at 2 pm.

Interested in participating? Contact:

AMERICAN LEGION POST 6, located at 856 Legion Dr.

VFW 5480, located at 201 McLeod Ln.

Email vetsparade@yahoo.com.

For more information email vetsparade@yahoo.com

Info

Downtown Madisonville 15 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
History, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - 61st Annual Veterans Parade in Madisonville - 2024-11-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 61st Annual Veterans Parade in Madisonville - 2024-11-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 61st Annual Veterans Parade in Madisonville - 2024-11-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 61st Annual Veterans Parade in Madisonville - 2024-11-10 14:00:00 ical