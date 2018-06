The 62nd Annual St. James Court Art Show

The 62nd Annual St. James Court Art Show will be held October 5, 6, and 7, 2018.

Admission is FREE and the show will go on rain or shine!

The St. James Court Art Show is a juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show held among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville.

For more information visit stjamescourtartshow.com