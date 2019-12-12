An Old Kentucky Christmas
First Church of Christ Burlington 6080 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
An Old Kentucky Christmas
An Old Kentucky Christmas will take you back in time to the simplicity of a colonial Kentucky Christmas. The smell of Grandma's cookies, the sound of carols and laughter, the joy of watching children and adults decorating ornaments. And it's not just picture-worthy, we think it's memory-worthy.
For more information call (859) 586-4673 or visit anoldkentuckychristmas.com
Info
First Church of Christ Burlington 6080 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Kids & Family