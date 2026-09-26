× Expand HCTCC Veterans Parade

Join us for Kentucky’s Largest Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 8th, 2026, on Main Street in Madisonville, KY! The parade begins at 2 pm.

Madisonville is proud to host its 63rd annual Veterans Parade, honoring the men and women who served our nation. This year’s parade will be in Honor and Memorial of Donnie Carroll.

Interested in participating? Contact:

AMERICAN LEGION POST 6, located at 856 Legion Dr.

For questions or forms, contact: madisonvillelegion6@gmail.com