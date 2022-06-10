65 Roses Gala at Churchill Downs

to

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

The 65 Roses Gala will honor some of Louisville's best and brightest young professionals. The evening is a who’s who gathering of honorees who show exemplary leadership, are active in their communities, and have excelled in their profession or business. These leaders are not only making a positive local impact, but they’re also committed to supporting the Foundation’s mission.

For more information call 502.242.7974or visit finest.cff.org/65rosesgala

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
502.242.7974
