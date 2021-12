× Expand Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Commission A variety of artists set up at Art Alley in Lawrenceburg during the annual Spring Fling event.

6th Annual Spring Fling Art Festival in Lawrenceburg

Art Alley & Frame Clinic in downtown Lawrenceburg will host the annual Spring Fling Art Festival along West Court Street on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Many of Anderson County's talented artists will be there for demonstrations and to sell their works, which include paintings, stained glass, photography, blown glass, pottery, handcrafted woodwork and more.

For more information call 502-353-4238.