Antique Iron Club 6th Annual Brownsboro Days of Thunder

FREE

Meet members of the Antique Iron Club at this car show which benefits the Brownsboro Community Center. $20 entry fee to participate. Cars, trucks, food, music, prizes (1st, 2nd & 3rd place trophies), 50/50 raffle, $500 cash raffle. Gates open at 9 am, registration begins at 9:30 am.

For more information call (502) 544-2407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/