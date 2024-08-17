6th Annual Brownsboro Days of Thunder
Brownsboro Community Center 7701 Hwy 329 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Antique Iron Club
FREE
Meet members of the Antique Iron Club at this car show which benefits the Brownsboro Community Center. $20 entry fee to participate. Cars, trucks, food, music, prizes (1st, 2nd & 3rd place trophies), 50/50 raffle, $500 cash raffle. Gates open at 9 am, registration begins at 9:30 am.
For more information call (502) 544-2407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/