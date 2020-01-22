× Expand UofL Now in its 6th year, this annual event aims to confront timely & relevant topics and celebrate the outstanding legacy and leadership of family-owned firms.

6th Annual Family Business Summit

The Family Business Summit brings together current & emerging leaders from family businesses across the region. Now in its 6th year, this annual event aims to confront timely & relevant topics and celebrate the outstanding legacy and leadership of family-owned firms. The summit also functions to strengthen the family business community by allowing family businesses to share ideas, personal stories, and to learn from one another.

Program Details

Our featured speaker this year is Howdy S. Holmes, CEO and President of Chelsea Milling Company, makers of "JIFFY" Mix. Howdy will share his compelling narrative; from his 20-year career in motor sports to his eventual return to the family business in 1987 where he led a transformation of the then 100-year old family business. He will provide valuable insights into his experience introducing a professionally managed strategic vision & his blueprint for onboarding the next generation to ensure future success for the family and the business.

During this event, Isabel C. Botero, Ph.D will make her first public appearance as Director of the UofL Family Business Center, she will share her dynamic vision for the future of the organization. “I am confident that Dr. Botero brings energy, passion, and vision to the Family Business Center that will serve to move us forward quickly.” –Dr. Todd Mooradian, Dean, UofL College of Business

For more information call (502) 852-7815 or visit http://familybusinesscenter.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/DLbk0EMr