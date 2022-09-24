× Expand 6th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner 6th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner

6th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner

Save the date and make plans to join us OUTSIDE at Mahr Park this year for our annual Farm to Fork Dinner in Madisonville!

The five course meal includes ingredients from local farmers, grown in our #IBGreenAcre at Mahr Park and will be served by local 4H students.

Tickets will be available soon!

All proceeds benefit our local FFA Chapters and 4H groups. Dress is casual. Event is for ages 21 and older and is sponsored by the City of Madisonville.

For more information, please call 270.824.1476 or visit on Facebook, 6th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner