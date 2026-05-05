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6th Annual Kentucky Food Truck Championship

6th Annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship in Rockcastle County, Kentucky on September 12, 2026. We will have Food Trucks, Craft Vendors, Children’s Activities, as well as live music. Competitors are judged by a judge panel for overall champion and category winners. Attendees will get the chance to vote for their favorite in the special People’s Choice Award.

Event kicks off at 11:00 AM and goes through 6:00 PM.

For more information call 6062561000 or visit kentuckyfoodtruckchampionship.com