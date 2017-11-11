6th Annual Oldham Arts on CityPlace

A unique juried art show featuring 80 national and regional artists selling art held indoors in the attractive CityPlace Expo Center in downtown La Grange, Kentucky. Ribbons awarded in nine art categories with $1700 in cash awards.

Food trucks will be selling food and drinks: numerous local restaurants will also be open.

FREE Admission.

Directions: I-71 to Exit 22, N on Hy 53 about 3/4 mile to CityPlace Expo on left. 112 South First Avenue, La Grange, KY 40031

For more information call 502-222-3822 or visit aaooc.org