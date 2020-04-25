× Expand Logo Adopt a Duck. Save a Life.

6th Annual PaDucky Derby

$5 TO ADOPT A DUCK! Ducks for the 6th Annual PaDucky Derby go on sale at various places in the community and online starting March 8th.

Ten thousand rubber ducks will be launched into the Noble Park Pond and “race” to the finish line on April 25! The fastest 3 ducks win the cash prizes of $2500 (first), $1000 (2nd) or $500 (3rd). Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center invites you to come out before the race as well to enjoy food, music and plenty of duck merch to purchase and enjoy! The race will begin at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the PaDucky Derby will benefit the Merryman House, a non-profit organization which offers both residency and outreach services to meet the needs of victims of intimate partner abuse and their dependents as they strive to live free of violence in their home. The Merryman House has become a comprehensive advocacy and support center that is devoted to addressing the comprehensive needs of survivors. Visit merrymanhouse.org for more on the mission of the Merryman House in Paducah.

For more information call (270) 443-6001 or visit duckrace.com/paducah