6th Annual Reach Out for Kosair Kids

C6th Annual Reach Out for Kosair Kids

ome and join us for the 6th and final Reach Out for Kosair Kids®, Saturday, August 5th, at the Cave City Convention Center, Cave City, Kentucky. Admission is FREE. This is a family friendly event!

Kids 18 and under are welcome to play games to win tricycles, bicycles, XBox gaming systems, portable basketball goals, and many more prizes. Additional activities include: Inflatables, Hot Wheels races, karaoke, dunking booth, a cake walk, and more.

For more information call 270-509-9228.