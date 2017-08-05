6th Annual Reach Out for Kosair Kids

Cave City Convention Center 502 Mammoth Cave Street, Cave City, Kentucky 42127

C6th Annual Reach Out for Kosair Kids

ome and join us for the 6th and final Reach Out for Kosair Kids®, Saturday, August 5th, at the Cave City Convention Center, Cave City, Kentucky. Admission is FREE. This is a family friendly event!

Kids 18 and under are welcome to play games to win tricycles, bicycles, XBox gaming systems, portable basketball goals, and many more prizes. Additional activities include: Inflatables, Hot Wheels races, karaoke, dunking booth, a cake walk, and more.

For more information call 270-509-9228.

270-509-9228

