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We are so excited to announce The 6th Annual Shelbyville Fall Art & Craft Festival!

A two-day event featuring over 100 artists, crafters, music, food trucks from around the region. We will have a children's area featuring a petting zoo, face painters, and more!

A fun and dog-friendly event located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

We welcome artists, crafters, and authors to offer their wares ranging from metal, jewelry, glass, candle, soap, wood, paper, decorative fiber, oil paint, watercolors, ceramics, basketry, jams, honey, breads, bakery items and much, much more!

For more information call 502-641-1920.