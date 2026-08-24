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🎄🎁 Mark Your Calendars! 🎁🎄Get ready for some serious holiday cheer at the 6th Annual “Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show!”

Saturday, November 21st

🕙 10 AM – 3 PM🎉

Join us for a magical shopping experience filled with one-of-a-kind gifts, festive finds, pic with Mr. & Mrs. Claus and holiday spirit galore! Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, there’s something for everyone!

✨ SPECIAL BONUS! The first 50 guests through the front doors will receive exclusive coupons worth $5 to $25 to use at the show! 🎟️

🎄Don’t miss this beloved tradition—grab your friends, bring your holiday shopping list, and let’s kick off the season in style!🎅🏼

💫 Follow ArtSpark Productions for sneak peeks, vendor highlights, and more holiday magic leading up to the big day!

For more information call 502-641-1920