7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience

7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles, faithfully recreating the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period. Rolling Stone called 7 Bridges “The Best Eagles tribute band on Earth!”

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org