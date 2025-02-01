7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles, faithfully recreating the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period. Rolling Stone called 7 Bridges “The Best Eagles tribute band on Earth!”
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org
Concerts & Live Music