71st Annual Dawson Springs Barbecue Festival

Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480

If you love barbecue, don’t miss the 71st annual Dawson Springs Barbecue Festival! Buy barbecue by the pound or plate at the Dawson Springs Community Center and spend some time playing games at the street festival.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
2708214171
