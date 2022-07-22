× Expand 74th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ 74th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ

Each year, the Dawson Springs, KY community comes together the fourth Friday in July to raise money for the city’s Community Center. On Friday, July 22, barbecue by the plate or the pound will be served at the Community Center. The street fair will be downtown from 6-9 p.m. On Saturday, July 23, the 5K Run will start at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Dawson Springs. At 8 a.m., the Golf Scramble to support the Community Center will tee off at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Golf Course. For more information, call 270.875.3219.

visit on Facebook: Dawson Springs Community Center