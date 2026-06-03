78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ

Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480

78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ

One of Hopkins County’s biggest annual festivals!

Friday 7/24

11 am-3 pm: Dine-in at Dawson Springs Community Center (or until sold out)

11 am-2 pm: Drive-thru service at Dawson Springs Community Center

6 pm-9 pm: Downtown street fair, live music by Instant Zeal, vendors, food trucks, beer garden, and old-fashioned fair games!

8:30 pm: Raffle drawing at the Square, Veterans Park

Fireworks to celebrate America’s 250th immediately following the drawing.

Saturday 7/25

7:30 am: 5k Race at Dawson Springs Community Center

8 am: Golf Scramble at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

8 am- 12 pm: BBQ Car Show- Downtown Square

For more information call (502) 801-0566.

Info

Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
Google Calendar - 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ - 2026-07-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ - 2026-07-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ - 2026-07-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ - 2026-07-24 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ - 2026-07-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ - 2026-07-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ - 2026-07-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ - 2026-07-25 00:00:00 ical