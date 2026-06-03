78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ
Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480
78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ
78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ
78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ
One of Hopkins County’s biggest annual festivals!
Friday 7/24
11 am-3 pm: Dine-in at Dawson Springs Community Center (or until sold out)
11 am-2 pm: Drive-thru service at Dawson Springs Community Center
6 pm-9 pm: Downtown street fair, live music by Instant Zeal, vendors, food trucks, beer garden, and old-fashioned fair games!
8:30 pm: Raffle drawing at the Square, Veterans Park
Fireworks to celebrate America’s 250th immediately following the drawing.
Saturday 7/25
7:30 am: 5k Race at Dawson Springs Community Center
8 am: Golf Scramble at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
8 am- 12 pm: BBQ Car Show- Downtown Square
For more information call (502) 801-0566.