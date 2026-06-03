× Expand 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ 78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ

78th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ

One of Hopkins County’s biggest annual festivals!

Friday 7/24

11 am-3 pm: Dine-in at Dawson Springs Community Center (or until sold out)

11 am-2 pm: Drive-thru service at Dawson Springs Community Center

6 pm-9 pm: Downtown street fair, live music by Instant Zeal, vendors, food trucks, beer garden, and old-fashioned fair games!

8:30 pm: Raffle drawing at the Square, Veterans Park

Fireworks to celebrate America’s 250th immediately following the drawing.

Saturday 7/25

7:30 am: 5k Race at Dawson Springs Community Center

8 am: Golf Scramble at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

8 am- 12 pm: BBQ Car Show- Downtown Square

For more information call (502) 801-0566.