7th Annual Ladies Day in Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

This is a great opportunity for ladies to come and experience Lawrenceburg and all that it has to offer. Your day will start at the Senior Citizens Center (160 Township Square) where you will receive your Passport along with a map of all the participating businesses.

More information can be found on Facebook @Ladiesdayinlawrenceburg

For more information call (502) 598-3127.

Fashion & Trunk Shows, Markets
