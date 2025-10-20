7th Annual RockIT Women In Tech Conference October 20–22, 2025, Louisville, KY

× Expand www.rockitwomen.com RockIT Women In Tech Conference Oct 20-22, 2025, Louisville, KY

The 7th Annual RockIT Women Conference will take place October 20–22, 2025 in Louisville, KY, bringing together women in technology, business leaders, and innovators for three days of inspiring speakers, professional development, and powerful networking. With Microsoft as the title sponsor, the conference offers fresh programming each year, including thought-provoking sessions, interactive experiences, and unique opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals.

Tickets are available now at www.rockitwomen.com.