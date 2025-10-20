7th Annual RockIT Women In Tech Conference October 20–22, 2025, Louisville, KY

to

Crowne Plaza Louisville 830 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

The 7th Annual RockIT Women Conference will take place October 20–22, 2025 in Louisville, KY, bringing together women in technology, business leaders, and innovators for three days of inspiring speakers, professional development, and powerful networking. With Microsoft as the title sponsor, the conference offers fresh programming each year, including thought-provoking sessions, interactive experiences, and unique opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals.

Tickets are available now at www.rockitwomen.com.

Info

Crowne Plaza Louisville 830 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Workshops
502-939-6820
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 7th Annual RockIT Women In Tech Conference October 20–22, 2025, Louisville, KY - 2025-10-20 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 7th Annual RockIT Women In Tech Conference October 20–22, 2025, Louisville, KY - 2025-10-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 7th Annual RockIT Women In Tech Conference October 20–22, 2025, Louisville, KY - 2025-10-20 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 7th Annual RockIT Women In Tech Conference October 20–22, 2025, Louisville, KY - 2025-10-20 16:00:00 ical