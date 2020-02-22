7th Annual Winter Nationals Garden Tractor Pull
Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539
×
Liberty Tourism
Garden Tractor Pull Flier
7th Annual Winter Nationals Garden Tractor Pull
Garden Tractor Pull!
Admission- $5 per person
Follow on Facebook: 7th Annual Winter Nationals Garden Tractor Pull
For more information call (270) 634-1428.
Info
Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports