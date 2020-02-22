7th Annual Winter Nationals Garden Tractor Pull

Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539

Garden Tractor Pull!

Admission- $5 per person

Follow on Facebook: 7th Annual Winter Nationals Garden Tractor Pull

For more information call (270) 634-1428.

Kids & Family, Sports
