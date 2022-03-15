× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens 80 Years of Architecture at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

80 Years of Architecture at Yew Dell

Join us for this celebration of Yew Dell Gardens’ 20-year anniversary with an expert-led evening all about architecture. Yew Dell’s primary architecture partners for the last 20 years, Ross Primmer and Roberto de Leon of de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop, will present a lecture and walk covering Theodore Klein’s whimsical castle, Cotswold’s styled home and outbuildings, and how they provided the inspiration for DeLeon & Primmer’s award-winning new architecture seen on the grounds today. Enjoy an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, an architecture lecture and walk, and take home a whole new appreciation of the magic of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens.

Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine.

For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together.

Tickets: $50-$60

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/