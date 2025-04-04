80's Night Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at Butchertown Brewing on April 4th for 80's Night! All the best hits from the era of synth-pop, new wave, hair bands, and more!

Leg warmers, fanny packs, neon everything, and countless one-hit-wonders: if that sounds like a party to you, then you HAVE to join us for 80's night at Butchertown Brewing on April 4th! We've got one whole channel dedicated to all the best tracks from the era of new wave, synth pop, big hair bands, and iconic pop divas! This was a decade simply made for dancing, and we can't wait! The party runs from 8 - 11 with DJ Whitt at the helm. We'll see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.