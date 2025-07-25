× Expand Howl at the Moon Dust off that leather jacket and lace up your high tops—80’s Night at Howl at the Moon is going to be, like, totally rad on July 25th!

Step back in time to the most stellar decade ever – neon lights, big hair, boomboxes, and the beats that defined generations to come! Join us for 80’s Night where the synths are electric, the fashion is outrageous and the dance floor is totally tubular!

📅 Friday, July 25th 2025

🕒 Doors at 6pm | Live music starts at 7pm and goes nonstop until close

📍 Howl at the Moon Louisville

🍹Featured Drinks:

• $3 Bud Light

• $5 Jello Shots

• $4 Surfside

• $8 Hot Girl Summer Cocktail

• $15 Hot Girl Summer Mini Buckets

• $25 Hot Girl Summer Buckets

Enter to win free admission and featured drinks at Howl at the Moon by registering at https://www.howlatthemoon.com/80s-night

Couple things to keep in mind for our events:

- Howl at the Moon is a 21-and-up venue. Valid ID is required for entry.

- All guests are subject to a cover charge at the door

- Standing room only. If you are interested in purchasing a table reservation in advance, please contact louisvillesales@howlatthemoon.com for availability and pricing.

For more information call 502-532-4695.