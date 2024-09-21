80s Night Silent Disco at Atrium Norton Commons

× Expand Louisville Silent Disco We're throwing it back to the era of leg warmers, big hair, and so much synth! Join us for an 80s Night Silent Disco on 9/21!

Dust off your leg warmers, tease up your hair, and get ready to transport yourself back to the electrifying era of the 80s! We've got a whole nostalgic night planned with one channel dedicated to the best music of the 1980s, when synth reigned supreme and big hair was boss!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.