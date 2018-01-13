'80s One Hit Wonder Murder Mystery Dinner at Turfway

Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042

'80s One Hit Wonder Murder Mystery Dinner at Turfway

Who Dunnit? Maybe your character! It's a one hit wonder murder . . . and dinner, too! 

Call Studio Rho Entertaining at 859.444.0301 or reserve online.

Date: Saturday, January 13 (live racing too!)

Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m. (dinner served at 7 p.m.)

Where: Turfway Park, Blinkers, 4th Floor

Cost: $50 per ticket + $2 processing fee (includes character info, dinner & drinks)

~~~

DINNER MENU

House Salad with Ranch & Italian Dressings

Smoked Beef Brisket with Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Grilled Salmon with Lemon Butter Caper Sauce

Southern Style Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Dinner Rolls & Butter

Apple Torte

UNLIMITED DRINKS MENU

Budweiser, Bud Light, Miller Lite & Coors Light

House Chardonnay, White Zinfandel & Cabernet

Soft Drinks, Tea & Coffee

For more information visit turfway.com

Turfway Park 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, Kentucky 41042
