82nd Annual Junior League of Lexington Charity Horse Show

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

82nd Annual Junior League of Lexington Charity Horse Show

Come out with family and friends and experience some of the finest American Saddlebreds as they compete at the Junior League of Lexington Charity Horse Show.

Created in 1937 to help fund the Junior League's community works project, the horse show has grown to be the world's largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred "Triple Crown.”

Today, the show attracts approximately 1,000 world recognized competitors from the U.S. and Canada, has raised over four million dollars for charitable and civic organizations in Central Kentucky and generates over 5 million dollars revenue for local merchants each summer.

For more information call 859-252-8014 or visit lexjrleague.org

