83rd Annual Junior League of Lexington Charity Horse Show

83rd Annual Junior League of Lexington Charity Horse

Created in 1937 to help fund the Junior League's community works project, the horse show has grown to be the world's largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred "Triple Crown.” Today, the show attracts approximately one thousand world recognized competitors from the U.S. and Canada, has raised over four million dollars for charitable and civic organizations in Central Kentucky, and generates over $5 million in revenue for local merchants each summer. The Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show has truly made a tremendous impact in Saddlebred industry as well as in our local community. We encourage everyone to come out with family and friends and watch some of the finest American Saddlebreds.

For more information call (859) 252-8014 or visit lexjrleague.com