Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Oldham County Fair

August 2 - 6, 2022

Admission is $15 per person, parking is $5(Cash only at the gates.) Kids 29in and below are free.

Visit Oldham County for the 89th Oldham County Fair! Kissell Entertainment returns packing the midway with UNLIMITED rides. Pay one price for all rides! Great fair food and drinks, entertainment, pageants, tractor pull, motorsports, arena events, live music and lots more. Admission includes unlimited rides.

For more information, please call 502.222.5248 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/