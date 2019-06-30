8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen Sunday Tea Dance

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen 350 W Chestnut St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen Sunday Tea Dance

With Pride month continuing through June, 8UP joins forces with the Louisville Fund for the Arts for a Tea Dance on Sunday, June 30 for one last bash. The event happening from 3 – 8 p.m. harkens back to classic Sunday afternoon dance parties with dance music, drinks specials, and activations from local artists. Admission is free to enter, with buffet available for $25 and VIP bottle service as well as reserved seating for $100. For more information visit 8UP’s event page, proceeds benefit the Louisville Fund for the Arts.

For more information call (502) 631-4180 or visit 8uplouisville.com

Info

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen 350 W Chestnut St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
