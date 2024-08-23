8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville

to

Downtown Hopkinsville 205 E 9th St, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville

Join us for the 8th annual Summer Salute Festival in downtown Hopkinsville! With live music on Friday and Saturday night, food trucks, and vendors, this is our favorite weekend in Hopkinsville!

Summer Salute's Saturday night headlining act is country group Parmalee. Friday night's entertainment will be brought by festival favorite, The Jimmy Church Band.

Visit hoptownsummersalute.com for more information.

Info

Downtown Hopkinsville 205 E 9th St, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville - 2024-08-23 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville - 2024-08-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville - 2024-08-23 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville - 2024-08-23 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville - 2024-08-24 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville - 2024-08-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville - 2024-08-24 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville - 2024-08-24 11:00:00 ical