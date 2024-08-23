8th Annual Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville

Join us for the 8th annual Summer Salute Festival in downtown Hopkinsville! With live music on Friday and Saturday night, food trucks, and vendors, this is our favorite weekend in Hopkinsville!

Summer Salute's Saturday night headlining act is country group Parmalee. Friday night's entertainment will be brought by festival favorite, The Jimmy Church Band.

Visit hoptownsummersalute.com for more information.