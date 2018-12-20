8th Annual Give A Jam to End Homelessness

The 8th Annual Give-A-Jam to End Homelessness will be held on Thursday, December 20th from 6:00pm-11:00pm at Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road. The event will feature performances by local musicians and artists, soups and stews for sale, a bourbon basket raffle and a cash bar. Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and includes a bowl of soup. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $50 which includes valet parking, hors d'oeuvres, and private seating. Proceeds will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit headlinerslouisville.com.

