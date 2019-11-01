8UP Day of the Dead Party

× Expand 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen Day of the Dead Party

Downtown Louisville’s only rooftop restaurant and bar offers sweeping views of the city skyline in addition to activations to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos. Coinciding with the entertainment district, South 4th St.’s, Fall Block Party 8UP presents a celebration of Mexican life with Latin Promotions live music and special menu with options such as Mexican Pizza, taco specials, guacamole, mojitos, and pitchers of margaritas or sangria.

For more information visit 8uplouisville.com