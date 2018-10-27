8UP Halloween Event

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen 350 W Chestnut St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

8UP Halloween Event

Get into the holiday spirit with a Dia de los Muertos and Halloween party at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St., on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sponsored by Espolon Tequila, 8UP’s newly renovated outdoor patio will come alive at night with a Day of the Dead theme. Guests can dance and drink the night away with beats from DJ Aaron Chadwell and drink specials from Espolon Tequila, including an Espolon Blanco and Grand Marnier top shelf margarita. Cost is $20 to enter the patio and includes two drink tickets and passed appetizers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Costume contest cash prizes will be distributed throughout the night. Diners and hotel guests that evening will receive complimentary admission but will not be granted drink tickets.

Reservations required.

For more information call (502) 631-4180 or visit  8uplouisville.com.

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen 350 W Chestnut St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
502-631-4180
